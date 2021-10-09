Trendy or not? Depends on your interior style

Are you more cool contemporary, shabby chic or traditional with a twist? Trying to define who we are within the vast world of interior decor can be mind-boggling.

Once upon a time, it used to be so easy. The choices were pretty much crystal clear: classic or modern. Today, so many styles are derived from these two original styles, and that is a good thing. Our decorative choices are wiser and with each project our tastes and style are further enriched. Nothing is better than having more choices. So which trend or style is yours? Newport Casual, Palm Beach Classic, Miami Modern or Manhattan Sophistication.

Amongst all the trends that emerge with each seasonal furniture show or home decor magazine, certain rooms always stand out in our minds as "good taste" or styles that are similar or sympathetic to your own. You may ask yourself: Just which of these styles is a keeper? The answer may be a little convoluted, as there is no right or wrong response. These styles that stand out in your mind are generally how we like to see our own lives and decoratively speaking our "lifestyle".

Some are in search of those styles that will last a lifetime, and yet others love the latest trend that will be around one or two seasons and then move to the "next" next. There will always be interiors that are showy, excessive, humorous and that seek the applause. It's OK to glance at those types of interiors and learn what you can from them. There will also be interior designs that are correct and demure. These are interiors that I describe as having nothing wrong with them while still missing the WOW aspect. The goal of most interiors is to look for the sweet spots in between.

Finding your own style will require some soul searching, because you may like certain aspects of one design that takes risks and things from a much safer and subtle design. Achieving a well-balanced interior is possible for everyone. Keep in mind that balanced means something different to everyone. A home is meant to be a collection and representative of those that live there. Each dwelling reveals a great deal about those that live there.

Each selection made for an interior design communicates some message. From the color on the walls to selection of art and even the fabric used for upholstered furniture, drapes and decorative pillows, all reveal likes and dislikes about the homeowner. For example, a person that chooses red walls for the dining room can be said to be confident -- a person likely to entertain and perhaps a person open to trends. By the same token, a very neutral palette in a home can send the message that the person is more traditional and non-committal. These are all stereotypes reflective of style. So whether you are one that likes to follow the latest trend or one that prefers classic styles, know that there are no wrong ways when choosing an interior style. Trendy or not, your interior style just has to be right for you.

Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Fla.

