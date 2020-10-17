Trick-or-treating candy chutes could help save Halloween from our freak show of a year.

But Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and city Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady gave us some hope when they said they weren't canceling Halloween.

Then my wife saw something on Facebook. A chute, made of a PVC pipe, designed to deliver Snickers or Twix or Laffy Taffy to the hungry hordes, while keeping the young ghouls away from those handing out the treats.

And I decided to build it.

Orange would be best. And orange PVC pipe is used for sprinkler systems. But it commonly comes as a 1-inch-wide pipe, too small for even the funnest-sized candies.

So, like a lot of people on YouTube and Facebook, I priced 10-foot-long, plain white, 3-inch PVC. They're the most common and easily available tubes, and last weekend I was on the verge of spending about $15 at a local hardware store. I needed about an 8-foot piece to attach to the front porch railing of our Rogers Park house, long enough to launch candy from the top step and have it be easily caught by kids on the front walk.

Luckily, I found enough scrap 2-inch PVC in the rafters of our garage.