Turkey platter is out of the woods

Question: This is a photo of a large, round, blue and white plate that I have. It is decorated with a big turkey in the center and large flowers with leaves on the rim. The plate measures 10 inches in diameter and is in very good condition. On the back is a mark of a man holding a sign with the words "Wood's -- Burslem -- England." Also, on either side of the mark are the names "Enoch 1784 and Ralph 1750."

I hope you can tell me something about the history of my plate and its value.

Answer: Enoch Wood and his cousin, Ralph, started their pottery in Burslem, Staffordshire, England in 1784. They were part of a family of potters that included sons, cousins and brothers. Although there were a few exceptions, pottery was a family business. You have a blue and white transferware platter that was made around 1931. It was also made in several other transferware colors, which included red and brown. Much of their dinnerware was exported to the United States. The Woods also produced historic and romantic transferware in mulberry, black, blue, green, purple, sepia and pink.

Your platter would probably fetch $25 to $125 in an antiques shop.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}