Turkey platter is out of the woods

Question: This is a photo of a large, round, blue and white plate that I have. It is decorated with a big turkey in the center and large flowers with leaves on the rim. The plate measures 10 inches in diameter and is in very good condition. On the back is a mark of a man holding a sign with the words "Wood's -- Burslem -- England." Also, on either side of the mark are the names "Enoch 1784 and Ralph 1750."
I hope you can tell me something about the history of my plate and its value.
Answer: Enoch Wood and his cousin, Ralph, started their pottery in Burslem, Staffordshire, England in 1784. They were part of a family of potters that included sons, cousins and brothers. Although there were a few exceptions, pottery was a family business. You have a blue and white transferware platter that was made around 1931. It was also made in several other transferware colors, which included red and brown. Much of their dinnerware was exported to the United States. The Woods also produced historic and romantic transferware in mulberry, black, blue, green, purple, sepia and pink.
Your platter would probably fetch $25 to $125 in an antiques shop.
Q: This mark is on the bottom of a teapot that was a gift to my mother in 1960. It was a wedding shower gift and is in mint condition. It is decorated with pink and yellow flowers, green leaves and gold trim.
Any information you can provide about its history and value will be appreciated.
A: You have an earthenware teapot. It was made by James Sadler and Sons Ltd. They made terra cotta and earthenware teapots in the town of Burslem in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England, from 1899 to around 2000. Many of their teapots were figural. Their 1930 edition of a yellow racing car trimmed in silver lustre is still coveted by collectors. They also produced myriad earthenware Brown Betty teapots that can be recognized by the Rockingham brown glaze. In 2000, they were forced into receivership, and Churchill China purchased the rights to use Sadler and Sons' name and designs.
Your teapot is circa 1960 and might be worth $25 to $35.
