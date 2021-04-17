Twin Citians are desperately seeking garden supplies and outdoor spaces

Volunteers hastily arranged a few smaller, drive-through sales to distribute last year's inventory, then pivoted almost immediately to begin working on how to hold a sale safely in 2021. This year's sale will go on, May 6-9, but instead of being inside the Grandstand, it will be outdoors on the Midway. Shoppers are being asked to reserve a time slot in advance at friendschoolplantsale.com.

In addition to in-person shopping, the Friends Sale will include an online sale of seeds, bulbs, bare-root plants and a variety of mushroom kits.

"We pride ourselves on having things they can't get anywhere else," said volunteer Kathie Simon Frank. The sale's 30-plus-year history ensures that it can get inventory even in a high-demand year. "Because we have relationships [with growers], we place our orders, and they are growing for us."

Another popular plant sale, hosted by the Men's and Women's Garden Club of Minneapolis, will be all online this year for the second year in a row.

"Last year it was a last-minute scramble," said Becky DeLaCruz, chairwoman of the marketing and promotions committee. "This year we ramped it up" with a new ordering and inventory-tracking platform.