United Real Estate Solutions announces production awards
View Comments

United Real Estate Solutions announces production awards

{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin McManamy

McManamy

SIOUX CITY – Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc., announced production awards for the company’s top producers during an online quarterly awards event. Twenty-eight people received honors for the 1st quarter of 2020.

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Liz Deurloo, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson and Dave Pepin, as well as Beau Braunger and Nathan Connelly of NAI United and Nic Madsen of NAI United Management.

Claiming the Diamond Award were Bob Patton and Adam Stokes. The Platinum Award was presented to Barb Kimmel, Mike Wojcik and Kuen Yeh.

Receiving the Gold Award were Hank Baker, Paula Brown, Eric Hoak and Nick Tramp. Silver Award winners were Sheryl Ford, Scott Miller, Mick Morgan, Lee Quade and Patti Robinson. Those earning Bronze Awards were Mike Borschuk, Judy Clayton, Gabby Herrera, Linda Mathison, Rachel Raak and Colonel Krage of NAI United.

Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Joe Krage earned the Top Residential Producer and Top Lister Award for the quarter. Nathan Connelly was the Top Commercial Producer for the first three months of the year.

United Real Estate Solutions has been the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader since 2001 with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones St. in Sioux City, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb. and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com. NAI United is located at 400 Gold Circle Suite 120 in Dakota Dunes and online at www.naiunited.com.

+28 
Rick Arnold

Arnold
+28 
Liz Deurloo

Deurloo
+28 
Joe Krage

Krage
+28 
Dave Pepin

Pepin
+28 
Jeff Nelson

Nelson
+28 
Beau Braunger

Braunger
+28 
Nathan Connelly

Connelly
+28 
Nic Madsen

Madsen
+28 
Bob Patton

Patton
+28 
Adam Stokes

Stokes
+28 
Barb Kimmel

Kimmel
+28 
Mike Wojcik

Wojcik
+28 
Kuen Yeh

Yeh
+28 
Paula Brown

Brown
+28 
Nick Tramp

Tramp
+28 
Sheryl Ford

Ford
+28 
Scott Miller

Miller
+28 
Eric Hoak

Hoak
+28 
Mick Morgan

Morgan
+28 
Patti Robinson

Robinson
+28 
Hank Baker

Baker
+28 
Mike Borschuk

Borschuk
+28 
Judy Clayton

Clayton
+28 
Gabby Herrera

Herrera
+28 
Linda Mathison

Mathison
+28 
Rachel Raak

Raak
+28 
Colonel Krage

Krage
+28 
Lee Quade

Quade
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News