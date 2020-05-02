United Real Estate Solutions announces production awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY – Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc., announced production awards for the company’s top producers during an online quarterly awards event. Twenty-eight people received honors for the 1st quarter of 2020.

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Liz Deurloo, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson and Dave Pepin, as well as Beau Braunger and Nathan Connelly of NAI United and Nic Madsen of NAI United Management.

Claiming the Diamond Award were Bob Patton and Adam Stokes. The Platinum Award was presented to Barb Kimmel, Mike Wojcik and Kuen Yeh.

Receiving the Gold Award were Hank Baker, Paula Brown, Eric Hoak and Nick Tramp. Silver Award winners were Sheryl Ford, Scott Miller, Mick Morgan, Lee Quade and Patti Robinson. Those earning Bronze Awards were Mike Borschuk, Judy Clayton, Gabby Herrera, Linda Mathison, Rachel Raak and Colonel Krage of NAI United.

Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Joe Krage earned the Top Residential Producer and Top Lister Award for the quarter. Nathan Connelly was the Top Commercial Producer for the first three months of the year.

United Real Estate Solutions has been the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader since 2001 with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones St. in Sioux City, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb. and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com. NAI United is located at 400 Gold Circle Suite 120 in Dakota Dunes and online at www.naiunited.com.

