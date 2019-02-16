SIOUX CITY | Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc., presented production awards to the company’s top producers at their Annual Awards breakfast. Thirty-five people received honors for their work in 2018.
Those earning Bronze Awards were Andrew Emanuel, Donna Gates, Greg Gregerson, Linda Mathison, Brooke Pedersen and Chris Zellmer-Zant.
Silver Award winners were Hank Baker, Mike Borschuk, Patti Robinson, Cyndi Unger and Mike Wojcik. Receiving the Gold Award were Paula Brown, Judy Clayton and Eric Hoak.
The Platinum Award was presented to Mick Morgan, Bob Patton, Lee Quade, Tonya Vakulskas, Kuen Yeh and Erin Hoekstra of NAI United. Claiming the Diamond Award were Liz Deurloo, Sheryl Ford, Gayle Miille and Nick Tramp.
Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors for 2018, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Chuck Burnett, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Dave Pepin, Adam Stokes, Mark Vos, as well as Chris Bogenrief, Beau Braunger and Nathan Connelly of NAI United. The company’s Top Residential Producer Award for 2018 went to Joe Krage.
United Real Estate Solutions has been the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader since 2001 with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones St. in Sioux City, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb. and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com. NAI United is headquartered at 400 Gold Circle Suite 120 in Dakota Dunes and online at www.naiunited.com.