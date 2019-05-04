SIOUX CITY | Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. presented production awards to the company’s top producers at their Quarterly Awards breakfast. Twenty-six people received honors for the 1st quarter of 2019.
Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Barb Kimmel, Gayle Miille, Dave Pepin and Mark Vos, as well as Beau Braunger and Nathan Connelly of NAI United.
Claiming the Diamond Award were Rick Arnold, Paula Brown, Liz Deurloo, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Adam Stokes and Nick Tramp. The Platinum Award was presented to Chuck Burnett.
Receiving the Gold Award were Hank Baker and Sheryl Ford. Silver Award winners were Judy Clayton, Mick Morgan, Mike Wojcik and Kuen Yeh. Those earning Bronze Awards were Mike Borschuk, Anne Danielson, Eric Hoak, Bob Patton, Patti Robinson, and Tonya Vakulskas.
Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Dave Pepin was the company’s Top Residential Producer with the highest overall production volume for the quarter. Joe Krage earned the Top Lister Award for the highest number of listings taken.
United Real Estate Solutions has been the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader since 2001 with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones St. in Sioux City, Iowa, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb., and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com. NAI United is headquartered at 400 Gold Circle Suite 120 in Dakota Dunes and online at www.naiunited.com.