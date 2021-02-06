 Skip to main content
United Real Estate Solutions announces top producers
SIOUX CITY – Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc., announced production awards for the company’s top producers during an online annual awards event. Thirty-three associates received honors for real estate production in 2020.

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Liz Deurloo, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Dave Pepin, Adam Stokes, along with Beau Braunger, Nathan Connelly, Erin Hoekstra and Nic Madsen of NAI United.

Claiming the Diamond Award were Paula Brown, Chuck Burnett, Sheryl Ford and Eric Hoak. The Platinum Award was presented to Lee Quade, Nick Tramp and Kuen Yeh.

Receiving the Gold Award was Hank Baker, Judy Clayton, Bob Patton and Mick Morgan. Silver Award winners were Mike Borschuk, Linda Mathison, Patti Robinson and Mike Wojcik. Those earning Bronze Awards include Scott Miller, Brooke Pedersen, Rachel Raak, Cyndi Unger, Chris Zant, Claudia Zapata and Colonel Krage of NAI United.

Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Joe Krage earned the Top Residential Producer Award for the highest closed sales volume in 2020 and Nathan Connelly was the Top Commercial Producer for the year.

United Real Estate Solutions has been the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader since 2001 with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones St. in Sioux City, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb., and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com. NAI United is located at 400 Gold Circle Suite 120 in Dakota Dunes and online at www.naiunited.com.

