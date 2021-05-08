United Real Estate Solutions announces top producers

Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc., announced production awards for the company’s top producers during an online quarterly awards event. Thirty people received honors for the 1st quarter of 2021.

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Dave Pepin and Kuen Yeh, as well as Beau Braunger, Nathan Connelly and Erin Hoekstra of NAI United and Nic Madsen of NAI United Management.

Claiming the Diamond Award were the Burnett Team, Sheryl Ford and Eric Hoak. The Platinum Award was presented to Nick Tramp.

Receiving the Gold Award were Hank Baker, Bob Patton, Lee Quade and Patti Robinson. Silver Award winners were Tom Marx, Adam Stokes, Mike Wojcik and Claudia Zapata. Those earning Bronze Awards were Paula Brown, Judy Clayton, Dixie Gors, Greg Gregerson, Marcus Langseth, Sydney McManamy, Nickie Quinn and Colonel Krage of NAI United.

Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Dave Pepin earned the Top Residential Producer Award and the Top Lister Award went to Joe Krage for the quarter. Nic Madsen was the Top Commercial Producer for the first three months of the year.

United Real Estate Solutions has been the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader since 2001 with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones St. in Sioux City, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb., and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com. NAI United is located at 400 Gold Circle Suite 120 in Dakota Dunes and online at www.naiunited.com.

