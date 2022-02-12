United Real Estate Solutions announces top producers

SIOUX CITY – Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc., announced production awards for the company’s top producers during a company breakfast at the United Center.

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, The Burnett Team – Chuck & Marian, Liz Deurloo, Sheryl Ford, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Dave Pepin and Adam Stokes, as well as Beau Braunger, Nathan Connelly, Erin Hoekstra and Nic Madsen of NAI United.

Claiming the Diamond Award was Lee Quade. The Platinum Award was presented to Hank Baker, Bob Patton, Nick Tramp and Claudia Zapata.

Receiving the Gold Award was Paula Brown, Judy Clayton, Eric Hoak, Sydney McManamy and Patti Robinson. Silver Award winners were Nickie Quinn and Mike Wojcik. Those earning Bronze Awards include Peggy Christensen, Dixie Gors, Tom Marx, Linda Mathison, Rachel Raak, Cyndi Unger and Katie Worden.

Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Dave Pepin earned the Top Residential Producer Award for the highest closed sales volume in 2021 and Beau Braunger was the Top Commercial Producer for the year.

United Real Estate Solutions has been the Sioux City metro area’s real estate market leader since 2001 with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones Street in Sioux City, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb. and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com. NAI United is located at 400 Gold Circle Suite 120 in Dakota Dunes and online at www.naiunited.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0