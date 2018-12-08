SIOUX CITY – United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. has reached an agreement with Central Bank to provide mortgage-lending services at the United Center. The agreement includes an on-site mortgage lender inside the United Center, Downtown Sioux City. Central Bank’s new mortgage lending office will provide customers with a wide variety of home financing products and services.
Angie Van Otterloo, Mortgage Loan Officer for Central Bank, will represent the bank in the lending office. Van Otterloo, a respected mortgage lender with nearly two decades of experience, recently joined Central Bank.
“We are excited about having Central Bank and Angie on site. Angie provides exceptional customer care and Central Bank is known for outstanding customer satisfaction and simplifying the loan process,” said Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions. “This service is one more way United Real Estate Solutions is striving to make the home buying experience easy and convenient for our customers.”
“Central Bank is excited to grow our presence in Siouxland and provide mortgage lending services at the historic United Center,” said Jeff Lapke, Market President of Central Bank in Sioux City. “We believe our personal service sets us apart and, to achieve the same high-level of service at our new office, we welcome Angie Van Otterloo as a Mortgage Loan Officer.”
“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to work for a locally-rooted community bank,” said Van Otterloo. “Central Bank offers competitive rates, the most advanced home buying resources and the simplicity of hometown banking.”
Central Bank’s new mortgage lending office opened in the United Center on Monday, Dec. 3. The two companies celebrated the event with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday, Dec. 4.
United Real Estate Solutions has been the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader since formed in 2001 with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located in Sioux City, Iowa, South Sioux City, Nebraska and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com.
With assets exceeding $850 million, Central Bank serves residents, businesses and communities in Iowa and South Dakota. Two-hundred employees contribute to Central Bank’s long-standing tradition of community responsibility and relationship-based banking. The family-owned bank was chartered in Storm Lake in 1877. For more information about Central Bank, visit centralbankonline.com.