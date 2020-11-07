United Real Estate Solutions recognizes award winners

SIOUX CITY – Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc., announced production awards for the company’s top producers during an online quarterly awards event. Thirty-four associates received honors for the third quarter of 2020.

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Paula Brown, Chuck Burnett, Liz Deurloo, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Dave Pepin, Lee Quade and Adam Stokes, along with Beau Braunger and Nathan Connelly of NAI United.

Claiming the Diamond Award were Hank Baker, Judy Clayton, Kuen Yeh and Nic Madsen of NAI United Management. The Platinum Award was presented to Sheryl Ford, Linda Mathison, Mick Morgan, Patti Robinson, Nick Tramp, Mike Wojcik and Christine Zant.

Receiving the Gold Award were Eric Hoak, Brooke Pedersen and Erin Hoekstra of NAI United. Silver Award winners were Greg Gregerson, Rachel Raak, Claudia Zapata and Colonel Krage of NAI United. Those earning Bronze Awards included Mike Borschuk, Jacquelyn Brummond, Scott Miller and Cyndi Unger.