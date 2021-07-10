Upgrade your windows and doors with new wood trim

Dear James: Our window and door trim are looking dull, worn and scratched. They are beyond just refinishing. What are the steps to removing and replacing the old wood trim myself? -- Colleen W.

Dear Colleen: It is surprising how much window and door trim can affect the appearance and style of an entire room. If you are remodeling and want to change the decor of a room, this is the ideal time to select a radically different trim styling, color and finish.

Even homeowners who are inexperienced with woodworking should be able to remove the old trim and install new trim. With just some simple hand tools, you can make it look like a professional installation. Plan on taking your time to be sure every piece fits together properly. There is no need to rush through the project and you should treat each window and door as a separate, smaller project.

One reason your original trim may look bad is not just a result of wear and tear from children and pets. When some carpenters are in a hurry to finish the house, fitting the trim is one of the final tasks. Instead of carefully fitting all the pieces together properly, they just fill any gaps with caulk and paint over it. As the caulk dries and shrinks over years, the trim starts to look bad.