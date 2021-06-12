Use box ceiling beams for accents when opening up a floor plan

If you do need to remove a support wall to attain the openness you desire, the ceiling will have to be supported with a long beam and some posts. The posts can be decorative and not interfere with normal traffic patterns through the room. A large solid glulam beam or engineered lumber I-beam enclosed in a box beam would be good options for support. The construction expert you hire can advise you about the size of support beam required.

If you do not have to include a true support beam, you will have complete freedom to locate the ceiling box beams where you choose. Since you are including several rooms into one room, locate the box beams to provide some indication of the division of the area. Perhaps include two posts and a box beam at the edge of the dining area. Painting the areas slightly different colors or using different lighting can also create area separation.

If you are on a budget like most people, don't build the box beams with wood. It is expensive and not perfectly flat, so fitting all the pieces together can be difficult. Instead of using all wood, use cabinet-grade plywood for the support blocking inside the box beams and lower-cost medium density fiberboard, or MDF, on the exterior. It is very easy to work with.