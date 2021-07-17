Use bricks to create easy-to-install walkway

Dear James: I enjoy gardening and landscaping. It would be convenient to have an attractive walkway through my flower gardens. What is a good option for a colorful DIY walkway? -- Amy T.
Dear Amy: For a do-it-yourself walkway, you should avoid any design that uses concrete. Although some stained and colored concrete is attractive and durable, there is quite a learning curve when working with concrete. You also would need several helpers because time is of the essence when the concrete is delivered and needs to be spread.
Bricks are almost as durable as concrete and laying them is a project you can work on at your own pace. In particular, specialty paving bricks are available in many colors and shapes. In addition to the color, the shape and pattern of the bricks can create a unique-looking and attractive walkway. If you change your mind, you can redo it later.
There are several types of bricks that are used for walkways. Paver bricks are made of clay that has been baked at a high temperature for a considerable period of time. This makes them very strong and durable, and they resist moisture better than other types of brick. This is important in damp climates because they are in contact with the ground.
The least expensive type of brick to use is common wall-building bricks. There are many sizes and colors available, which gives you the best decorative options. These bricks do not hold up as well as pavers to moisture, so you may find some crumbling after several years. Face bricks are harder building bricks and hold up better, but they are more expensive.
A closed-joint brick walkway is easier to lay than an open-joint one where spacing is critical for a nice appearance. With the closed-joint technique, the bricks are placed together as close as possible, and mortar is not used between them.
The most common laying pattern is called running bond; the bricks are placed in a straight line and perhaps offset in the lengthwise direction. This is similar to how a vertical brick wall is built. Other attractive patterns are basket weave and herringbone. These are somewhat more difficult to lay, but they look better and may create a more stable walkway.
Your brick supplier should be able to help you determine how many bricks you need to buy. A four-foot-wide walkway will allow two people to comfortably walk next to each other. Describe the brick pattern you plan to lay because this will impact how many bricks you will need. Always buy several extras for future repairs.
To use standard paver bricks, dig a bed for the bricks that is about five inches deep and four inches wider than the finish width of the walkway. Lay bricks on one side of the walkway. First place sand under them to create the height you desire.
Place some plastic weed guard over the dirt and lay a thin layer of sand to create a level bed for the bricks. Lay the rest of the bricks over the sand to create your pattern. Using a broom, sweep sand in the narrow cracks between the bricks. Wet the sand and repeat.
