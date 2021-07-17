Use bricks to create easy-to-install walkway

Dear James: I enjoy gardening and landscaping. It would be convenient to have an attractive walkway through my flower gardens. What is a good option for a colorful DIY walkway? -- Amy T.

Dear Amy: For a do-it-yourself walkway, you should avoid any design that uses concrete. Although some stained and colored concrete is attractive and durable, there is quite a learning curve when working with concrete. You also would need several helpers because time is of the essence when the concrete is delivered and needs to be spread.

Bricks are almost as durable as concrete and laying them is a project you can work on at your own pace. In particular, specialty paving bricks are available in many colors and shapes. In addition to the color, the shape and pattern of the bricks can create a unique-looking and attractive walkway. If you change your mind, you can redo it later.

There are several types of bricks that are used for walkways. Paver bricks are made of clay that has been baked at a high temperature for a considerable period of time. This makes them very strong and durable, and they resist moisture better than other types of brick. This is important in damp climates because they are in contact with the ground.