Use fertilizer spreader properly to avoid stripes

Question: When I used my drop spreader to fertilize my lawn, it made stripes of fertilized and unfertilized grass. I do not want to buy another spreader. How do I use this one properly, and how do I correct the stripes I have now?

Answer: You will have to live with the stripes for a while. If you try to fertilize the unfertilized stripes, you will give the fertilized parts too much fertilizer.

Try testing your spreader to see if it is dropping fertilizer over the whole width of the spreader and that none of it is clogged. Use sand on the driveway to see where the fertilizer actually drops to get the proper overlap. The spreader may not be dropping any fertilizer next to the wheels, so you may have to overlap a little more than you thought. Next time you fertilize with the drop spreader, watch the wheel marks in the grass very carefully.

The next time you fertilize, close the spreader door to only allow half as much fertilizer to fall out. Then go over the lawn once. Go over it again, but this time, overlap the first set of wheel marks halfway. Do not go at right angles to the first path, or you will end up with a checkerboard pattern, with some areas not getting any fertilizer, some areas getting it once and some areas getting it twice.