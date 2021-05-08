Use Kokedama moss balls to plant small plants

If you are using a mud ball, the first step is to get the soil wet enough that it will hold together and shape it into a ball about the size of a baseball.

Second, make a hole in the ball, and insert the plant roots. Reshape the soil to hold the plant in place. Since potting soil and orchid mix soil don't hold their shape well, you can use cheesecloth or loose, porous fabric to hold the soil while you wrap it in moss.

Third, wrap the ball in moss, and use string or fish line to hold it in place.

Fourth, if the ball is going to be hung, you can stick a wire through the ball and bend a hook in it to hold it. If you are using string, tie the string to the string wrapping the ball, and adjust them until the plant hangs upright. Tie the hanger strings high on the ball, not in the middle, so the ball doesn't tip over. Although, you can hang the plant so the plant hangs to the side or straight down, and the ball doesn't have to be perfectly round.

If you are using live moss and you want to keep it alive, you will need to plant a shade-loving plant, since the moss will need to remain in the shade. If you are using a dead moss or sphagnum moss, you can grow a sun-loving plant. You will need to be more careful with the water, as the kokedama ball will dry out quickly in the sun and wind.