Use permanent window film to block heat

Now that you have your new window film, thoroughly clean the window surface and the frame. Cleaning the frame keeps dirt particles from falling on the glass and film while it is being installed. Once dirt gets embedded in the adhesive on the film, forget ever getting it out completely. Just a few dirt particles, though, are difficult to avoid and are not very noticeable.

The ideal temperature range to install window film is between 45 and 90 degrees. The temperature of the glass surface can vary significantly from the indoor air temperature inside your house. Also, select an installation time of the day when the sun will not shine directly on the window glass.

Spray the window with film application solution or a weak solution of detergent and water. Wipe it down with a squeegee. Wet the window again and scrape it with a razor blade in a holder. Finally wipe it dry with a lint-free cloth.

Measure the size of the window glass surface, and cut a piece of the window film slightly larger than the glass. Then, spray the window surface with more solution until is thoroughly damp and runs down. Carefully pull the backing from the window so it does not get creased.