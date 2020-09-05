Use sterilizing medium to sanitize tools between uses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Can we eat the crab apples on our tree? They are larger than other crab apples we have seen. They look good but are very tart.

Answer: The only difference between a crab apple and a regular apple is the diameter. If it is smaller than 2 inches across, it is a crab apple, and if it is larger, it is an apple. You will notice that inexpensive bagged apples at the grocery store will say that they are a minimum of 2 1/4 or 2 1/2 inches in diameter.

This rule has nothing to say about the taste or the use of the apple. Try a crab apple, and you may find out that it is really good. Several large crab apple varieties are sweet and can be used to make applesauce, pies, cider and other treats, or they can be eaten straight from the tree. When I find one of these trees, I eat the crab apples, core and all, like they are cherries without a pit. Usually, the seeds are small enough to not be a problem, but you can eat them and leave a tiny little core.

The nice thing about the larger crab apples is that they are easier to handle due to their size. So, if you want to make applesauce, it takes fewer of them. If you have more patience, you can use the smaller crab apples, and after smashing them, you can strain out the peels and seeds.