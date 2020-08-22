Use systemic insecticide to control leaf miners

You will need to use a systemic insecticide. These insecticides soak into the plant and then move throughout the plant. Many systemics last for several weeks inside the plant. If you are using the insecticide on food crops, be sure to read the label for the correct timing of how many days you must wait before harvesting the crop.

Because many of these insects have several generations per season, you may have to reapply the insecticide. If you know the life cycle of your particular pest, you could apply Sevin to the leaves so that the female does not lay her eggs. Sevin is very safe for food crops and can be washed off easily. It is so safe it is used in some formulations of flea and tick controls for cats and dogs.

If there are only a few leaves infected with miners and they are still in the leaf, you could just pluck the leaf and step on it.

Q: I have several rhododendrons that have outgrown their space. They are five feet tall with leaves just near the top, and I want to prune them back to three feet tall. Can I do the pruning this fall?