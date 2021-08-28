Use woodworking tools to make attractive contoured edges

Dear James: Our house has unique room shapes and carpeting. We are installing hardwood flooring in one with a curved wall. How can we make a nice, curved edge on some hardwood pieces? -- Anthony R.

Dear Anthony: Carefully remove the old carpeting that fits along that curved wall. This will be a good template to use when laying out the hardwood planks and determining the edge contour. Use some scrap pieces of the hardwood to practice making the curve. There will be a learning curve, so expect a few mistakes.

It is best to make it a perfect circular arc, if possible, when creating curved wood sections for flooring. This allows you to make and use a trammel jig to easily cut the arcs from one large piece of hardwood so all the pieces will fit tightly together. A router is mounted on the end of the trammel to cut the perfect arc through the wood.

To make a trammel, use a long, narrow piece of thin (about one-quarter inch) plywood. The length will be determined by the radius of the arc you plan to cut into the wood. Drill a hole large enough for the router bit to pass through in one end. Screw the router to the end of the trammel.