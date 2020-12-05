Using a live Christmas tree and protecting shrubs from rodents

Question: We were thinking of using a live Christmas tree this year instead of cutting one down. After the New Year, we want to plant it in our yard. Is there anything we should know about how to do this?

Answer: There are several evergreen tree species that can be used as a Christmas tree. Pick a tree that is appropriate for your landscape in terms of size and growth requirements such as sun or shade and soil moisture needs. It doesn't have to be a typical evergreen, so be creative. A maple or a palm would be just as good with the lights, decorations and presents.

The indoor temperatures are going to be much warmer than the outdoor air the tree will be living in, so you will need to acclimate the tree to the changes. Move the tree from the cold air and wind into an unheated garage for a few days before moving it indoors. Keep it indoors for only a few days to a week at most. Move it back into the unheated space for a few days before planting it.

Measure the tree with the container to make sure it is short enough to be able to fit into the room. Remember that the roots will be very heavy, cumbersome and possibly muddy. Water the tree for a day or two before bringing it in. It may not need to be watered while it is indoors, but keep an eye on it. Water it again when it goes back into the garage.