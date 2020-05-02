Using proper lumber makes projects easier

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear James: There are many indoor and outdoor house repairs I have to make. There is a big range in lumber prices. How do I determine what type is best for various projects? -- Stan H.

Dear Stan: If you think it is difficult to select among the various types and grades of lumber at a big-box home center, a professional lumberyard would stagger your mind. For most DIY projects, your local home center should have an adequate variety to satisfy your needs.

The two primary factors to consider when selecting lumber are its physical properties and its cost. The most important properties are strength, durability and stability. Costs can range as much as 500% from rough framing lumber to high-quality finishing lumber.

The types of lumber can be broken down into framing lumber and finishing lumber. In general, framing lumber is strong and durable, but it's not seen when the project is complete. Finishing lumber is exposed, so its appearance is often more important than its strength characteristics.

Another distinction for lumber is the type of tree it comes from, either softwood or hardwood. Softwoods usually refer to conifer trees (needles), and hardwoods refer to broadleaf, deciduous trees. For framing, softwoods, such as pine and Douglas fir, are most often used.