Variety of methods can be used to control duckweed

Duckweed

Q: I just bought a property that has a small pond on it. I thought the pond was covered in algae. I was told that it is covered in duckweed. The duckweed is apparently protecting the fish and frogs from herons and other fish-eating birds. Even though I would like to keep the animals, I don't like the look of the duckweed. Any suggestions?

A: Let's look at duckweed to see if I can make it more palatable to you.

Duckweeds are very small, floating perennial plants that are found worldwide. There are about 20 species in three genera. In most species, each plant has a very short or nonexistent stem. In the genus Lemna, there is usually one leaf and one root. In the genus Spirodela, there are three leaves that are green on top and red on the bottom and multiple roots. In the Wolffia genus, there are just individual leaves that are the size of a grain of sand and no roots. All of the species occasionally have flowers, making them the world's smallest flowering plants. And, of course, they also produce the world's smallest fruit. Isn't that cool? You are growing some of the world's smallest flowering plants.