Various types of electrical circuit protectors

Certain sizes of electric wires are required by electrical codes to handle certain amounts of amperes. If you plug in too many appliances, the total amperes can be too great for the wire. When this happens, the wire can get very hot and start a fire or short out through the insulation.

Both circuit breakers and fuses stop electric current if it gets too high for the wiring. Circuit breakers are most convenient. Once you unplug the excessive appliances, flip the breaker switch to turn the electricity on again.

When a fuse blows, you have to replace it. Even though they are less convenient and seldom installed in new homes, fuses still provide the most reliable and precise protection. This is why many expensive sensitive electronic devices use fuses instead of circuit breakers.

The newest circuit breakers are called arc-fault circuit interrupters, or AFCI. Even though the electric current does not get too high, arcing has a particular signature, and an AFCI shuts off the electricity.

A ground-fault circuit interrupter, or GFCI, is similar to a circuit breaker in that it can be reset, but it is designed to protect against electric shock. If the insulation on a wire breaks or gets shorted to the ground, the electric current skyrockets and the circuit breaker or fuse shuts it off.