Various types of rope for various tasks and projects

One drawback of polypropylene rope is it is stiff and difficult to tie into a knot. Polypropylene plastic is often used for living hinges in plastic items, so it has a memory. If you try to tie it into a knot, it usually springs back and unties itself. When polypropylene rope gets old, it has an unpleasant prickly feel when handling it.

White polyester rope is better to use for supporting items because it is relatively strong and has very low elasticity. The combination of its stiffness and strength makes it particularly good when lifting heavy items. It costs slightly more than $1 per foot for typical 5/8 inch-diameter rope.

If you have to make knots with polyester rope to tie something down, select a soft-laid type of rope, which is more flexible. For straight lifting and strength, a hard-laid type is best. Being made of plastic, it is rot-resistant and can be stored and used in damp locations.

Nylon rope costs about the same and has similar properties to polyester rope. The major difference is nylon rope is much more elastic. This makes it less applicable to lifting and tying heavy loads but much better for a safety rope. If you fall and are supported by nylon rope, its elasticity will ease and absorb some of the shock. This is also a benefit when pulling out a car that is stuck in mud.