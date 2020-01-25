2020 vegetable AAS award winners announced

Last week, three of the four flower winners of the All-America Selections had red flowers. This week, seven of the 10 vegetable winners are tomatoes.

Cucumber Green Light may be one of the best ever grown for making into pickles. Each plant can produce 40 spineless, pickle-sized (3- to 4-inch) fruits. This variety only produces female flowers that don't need to be pollinated, so the fruit will be seedless. Grow it on a trellis to grow lots of them in a small space.

Orange pumpkins are so last decade. Blue Prince pumpkins are a beautiful slate blue on the outside but have a thick, orange flesh on the inside. The 7- to 9-pound fruit produces a nonstringy flesh that can be baked in pie and squash recipes. It grows fast for northern gardens, and it is more disease-resistant than many other pumpkins.

Most watermelons need hot, sunny weather, but Mambo watermelons will produce 10-pound watermelons in cool, cloudy weather. It has a few seeds, but the flesh doesn't overripen very quickly, so they don't have to be harvested all at once.