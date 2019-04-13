Question: I bought an antique framed picture, and when I removed the picture, I discovered this watercolor painting behind it. Actually, I purchased it just because I liked the frame. It appears to be an original Maude Kaufman Eggemeyer painting. The overall measurements are approximately 11 inches by 13 inches.
Do you know if it is of any value?
Answer: Maude Eggemeyer was a well-known Indiana artist. She was born in 1877 in New Castle, Indiana, and died in 1959 in North Carolina. Eggemeyer's father, William S. Kaufman, was a well-known architect and influenced his daughter's art. Eggemeyer studied at Earlham College and the Art Academy of Cincinnati; she worked with the Overbeck sisters, who were also Indiana artists. Eggemeyer was versatile and specialized in painting still lifes, garden scenes and romantic scenes. She produced lithographs, watercolors, oils, prints and sculptures. She married Elmer Eggemeyer, the Richmond, Indiana, postmaster. While living in Richmond, she was part of the Richmond Group Artists. Her paintings can be seen in museums including the Indiana State Museum, Haan Mansion Museum of Art and Richmond Art Museum.
Eggemeyer's watercolor painting of romantic courting couples would probably be worth $125 to $225.
Q: Enclosed is the mark that is on the bottom of two small bisque figurines I have. Each is hand-painted and in excellent condition. Included with the mark are the words "Andrea by Sadek." We are seniors who want to sell them and would love to know what they are worth. We have researched online and have not been successful.
Can you at least guide us with your expert opinion?
A: Objects marked "Occupied Japan" were made during the Allied occupation of Japan from Sept. 2, 1945, to April 28, 1952. Charles and Norman Sadek founded the Charles Sadek Import Co. in 1936 in New Rochelle, New York. They import a huge variety of high-end giftware, dinnerware and kitchenware -- not just from Japan, but around the world. They are still in business today and have showrooms in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York, according to their website. The name "Andrea" is attributed to Charles' daughter, Andrea. As an adult, she is committed to the design of new company products.
Some objects were only marked "Japan" during the occupation. Collectors are interested only in pieces that have the complete mark, "Occupied Japan."
The value of your figurines would probably be worth $25 to $50.
Address your questions to Anne McCollam, P. O. Box 247, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Items of a general interest will be answered in this column. Due to the volume of inquiries, she cannot answer individual letters.
COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM