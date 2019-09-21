Question: I inherited the upholstered chair seen in this photo from my parents years ago. It is in perfect condition and has the original finish. I would like to know who the maker was, it's vintage and value.
Answer: You have a factory-made Victorian balloon back side chair. The balloon-shaped back forms an unbroken continuous circle with a medallion in the center. The flared upholstered seat with a serpentine-front form and turned legs are typical of mid-Victorian design. It can be impossible to identify the manufacturer. Many similar chairs were made of walnut or rosewood. These were usually sold as pairs or part of a parlor set.
Your chair was made between 1850 and 1870. Its value might be $275 to $375.
Q: This mark is on the bottom of a porcelain container I have. It stands about 9 inches tall and is 7 inches in diameter. It is decorated with pastel roses, and it has gold handles and no lid. It was my mother's, and I have no information about its history. It always sat in her china cupboard in the dining room. Also, marked on the bottom is a circle with the words: "M. Redon - Limoges."
The pot is a family treasure, and I would never part with it but would like to know more about it for insurance purposes. Can you tell me anything about when it was made, the maker and if it is worth anything?
A: You have a hand-painted cachepot that was made by Martial Redon Porcelain Co. The firm began as Gibus & Redon in Limoges, France, in 1850. In 1882, Redon took over the business. In 1890, he died; his son continued to operate the factory until 1896. The company produced white ware, tableware, decorative ware and art objects. Pieces that were double marked were decorated by their design artists. Cachepot is a French word for a planter that has no opening for drainage and is intended to be used indoors. I would never recommend using it as a planter.
Your cachepot was made in the late 1800s and would probably be worth $150 to $250. One was offered for sale on the internet at $399, plus shipping. Insure your cachepot for $350 to $400.
