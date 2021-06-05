Wainscoting made from drywall panels looks just like wood

Dear James: We think wainscoting would look good in our dining room. We have extra drywall here from a previous project. Can this be used instead of wood for wainscoting? -- Julie R.

Dear Julie: Wainscoting is becoming more popular again, even in newly built houses. The decorative walls are attractive, and doing just one wall can change the decor of the entire dining room. If you are an experienced woodworker, using real wood for the wainscoting is the best option, and it can be finished in its natural color.

For the typical do-it-yourselfer, using drywall to make the wainscoting is easier to do. Using drywall, even if you have to buy it new, is much less expensive than real wood. Wainscoting mostly uses many small pieces to form the wall patterns, so your old extra pieces of scrap drywall are perfect for this project.

Actually, using drywall instead of wood for wainscoting has some advantages. In addition to the lower material and labor costs, drywall does not expand and contract with changes in the humidity level as much as some woods. This means small gaps will not form at the joints, as can sometimes occur with wood wainscoting. Also, nicks in the drywall are very easy to repair.