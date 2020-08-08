Wallpaper can be used for walls and more

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wallpaper goes in and out of fashion as much as the length of women's hemlines.

I happen to like wallpaper, as it helps dress a room. Rooms look a bit more finished when the walls are covered in beautifully colored wallcoverings. Wallpaper brings another layer that can be in the form of a pattern, large or small, or a texture that makes an ordinary color seem interesting. I always suggest my clients order a bit more than what is needed. It is a great idea in case you have an area that gets damaged in the future; you can always repair the spot without having to do the entire room. After every job, there is usually some leftover wallpaper. Let's explore the ways that you can use those leftover pieces, whether it's one piece or a couple of rolls.

Wallpaper can be used on other items besides walls. For example, a great way to invigorate an antique bookcase or china cabinet is to cover the back surface with a wallcovering that is strongly colored or patterned. This can be done with a stop-you-in-your-tracks wallcovering that may be too much for an entire wall, but as an accent inside a piece of furniture, why not? Another alternative is to line your shelves with a wallcovering. That will always put a smile on your face when putting away your linens.