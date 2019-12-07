Water bucket bench sat outside the kitchen

Question: This is a photo of an antique pine bench that belonged to my parents when they lived in Florida. When they gave it to me, they told me it was a water bench. It is approximately 17 inches high and 33 inches wide. Although I think it has been refinished, there are signs of it being used over the years. My parents have passed away, and now I wish I had asked them more questions about its history.

Answer: You have an antique water bucket bench. Many similar benches were made in the 1800s in Pennsylvania. Because of the simplicity of its sturdy structure and economy of design, it falls into the category of primitive antiques. Before the industrial revolution, primitive furniture was usually handmade by carpenters or farmers. They used local woods, often pine or birch, to make benches, chairs, tables, cupboards and chests. Some pieces were painted, wood-grained or decorated with stenciling. Before indoor plumbing, water bucket benches were often placed just outside the kitchen door near the water pump. Someone in the family helped to keep the buckets full and easy to reach for the homemaker who was working in the kitchen, cleaning and cooking. The benches were exposed to the weather, and those that survived often show the effects of the elements. Today, collectors find the clean lines and lack of adornment of antique water bucket benches fit nicely into homes. They can serve as benches in mudrooms and entrances.