After coming from an acreage where they had a huge garden, Dennis and Lavonne "Bonnie" Harwood moved back to Sioux City. For about 30 years, they have lived in their two story brick house at 1615 W. 5th, where they have made use of their limited yard space.
They bought their Westside house because it was brick and had a fairly level lot, among other amenities.
When the Harwoods moved to their home, the yard was all weeds, Dennis said.
"I started moving and knocking weeds down and started planting bushes," he said.
In front of the porch, the Harwoods planted barberry bushes in a mix of red and green.
Eventually they planted trees, some of which have been cut down because their roots spread. They still have the round trees in front, which grow straight and tall, providing lots of privacy, especially along the sides of the front porch.
The August Yard of the Month winners also turned their side yard into a courtyard full of flowers, some of them annuals displayed in four large pots on top of a brick patio. They also planted beds of ferns and hostas. Then they built a big deck in the backyard so they can cook outside and entertain their large family under a large umbrella which has sides and a screen.
"We have six children and have a lot of family," said Lavonne, who learned how to garden from her parents, worked at Earl May Garden Center for seven years, and shared that knowledge with her husband. "We have 54 in our family with kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren."
Dennis, a retired custodian/maintenance person, does the work on the yard mowing, weeding and fertilizing, as well as cutting trees and planting flowers.
"I spend a lot of time in the yard, at least half a day some days," said Dennis, who built the deck.
When the Harwoods have company, they enjoy sitting on the front porch, and they use their yard for get-togethers.
As Yard of the Month winners, the Harwoods will receive $25 from the Sioux City Neighborhood Network.
If you would like to submit a nomination for Yard of the Month, applications are available online at www.sioux-city.org/community/yard-of-the-month. They can be emailed to jessicajohnson@sioux-city.org or delivered to the City Manager's office in City Hall, 405 6th Street, 2nd Floor, Sioux City, Iowa 51101.