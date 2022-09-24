What are closing costs?

Depending on your bank, you may not get an exact figure for closing costs until the day of closing.

But that doesn’t mean you have to arrive unprepared. There are set fee structures involved with this transaction, and understanding what they are can help define how your costs will ultimately be calculated. When you ultimately receive a concrete figure, you’ll also be able to determine how it all breaks down, based on the typical fees and percentages associated with the deal.

HOW IT WORKS

Closing costs are the fees charged in excess of the property’s purchase price, due as the real-estate transaction concludes. Sellers and buyers may be subject to closing costs, depending on the loan. These costs can include so-called origination fees as well as underwriting of the loan, real-estate commissions, insurance premiums and a range of taxes, along with the price of title and other filings. The figure must be disclosed beforehand, and agreed upon before the deal is complete.

DEFINITIONS

Closing costs involve a real-estate commission, where brokers charge a set percentage for their services. This figure is taken off the final selling price, and must be paid at closing. Loan origination fees cover the lending institution’s cost in obtaining financing for your loan, along with whatever expenditures are incurred during related processes. Remember that interest-rate percentages vary by lender. Banks will require an appraisal before approving a loan, so that they can determine if the property is properly valued. The fee for this appraisal depends on location and the market, and covers services provided by a licensed and certified independent appraiser. Title charges are dedicated to administrative costs relating to a title search, as well as examinations and issuances by a local or national title company. This fee may also cover charges from settlement agents to cover preparing legal papers like a deed of trust, the mortgage and title.

FINDING OUT MORE

Specific terms associated with closing like these help explain how the process ultimately works. While these definitions provide a clearer understanding of how closing costs are calculated, they do not cover everything a bank may charge to process a loan. Discuss your costs with a local mortgage specialist for more detailed information.