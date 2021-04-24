What is hip? Midcentury modern design

I think my parents were ultra-cool. I haven't always thought that. As a child, I was a bit reticent about change and hated the process of their self-discovery. I remember when we transitioned from a suburban two-story colonial -- a traditional household replete with velvet furniture covered in see-through plastic ala Joan Crawford's living room -- to sleek, low-slung Danish furniture peppered with rattan. And I could never forget the transparent furniture in Lucite when we moved to a condominium smack dab in the middle of downtown Coral Gables, Florida.

Yes, everything changed -- even their clothing, from tailored suits to free-flowing shirts with bell-bottom pants, accompanied by platform shoes. Oh, how I hated those clothes, as well as the feel of the polyester fabrics, which were especially hot in South Florida. But I must admit that they embraced and evolved with the styles of their days. In essence, they were hip!

Certain things of the past are worth revisiting. More recently we have been seeing a midcentury modern trend, styling on everything from boomerang sofas to sleek cabinetry with lines reminiscent of the 1960s and '70s. While these styles are quite fetching for their clean designs, this type of styling does have its limitations. Classic finishes and selections go the extra mile in home renovations.