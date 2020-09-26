What is the best type of nail for various projects?

Since common nails are used for strength, selecting the proper size for a specific project is important. If you are nailing two pieces of wood together, the length of the nail shaft should be three times the thickness of the thinner piece of wood. The nail should be driven in through the thinner piece so most of the nail grips the thicker piece.

Casing nails are also designed for strength, but they have a much smaller head than a common nail, and the shaft may actually be thicker. These are used on cabinets or interior trim where the head is exposed. Generally, the head of a casing nail is countersunk (driven in below the wood surface), and then the hole is covered with wood filler.

Finishing nails are used in the same way as casing nails, but they have a slightly rounded head. They are driven in flush with the wood surface, so no wood filler is used. Brass ones can be attractive in the wood. When using these, try to space them as evenly as possible across the wood surface.

Brads are short, thin nails with a small head similar to a finishing nail. They actually look like a short piece of wire. Brads are not strong, so they are used to hold lightweight trim together or to hold pieces in place during assembly. The sizes of brads are designated by their length instead of by penny size.