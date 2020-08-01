What makes a great vacation home?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No matter where in the world you are or where you wish you were, the idea of a vacation is a great idea. Wanderlust -- the desire to travel -- is quite appealing to most individuals. Many opt to book hotel rooms for trips from Paris to Timbuktu. Some choose this lodging style because everything is done for you: meals, sightseeing tickets and housekeeping is all taken care of, to make for a seamless vacation. Others, however, choose to do a bit of the legwork themselves and may end up with a more authentic experience while exploring their chosen destination. A great deal of the vacation's success involves finding lodging. But what exactly makes a great vacation home?

Most of us start by looking for a stylish place to stay. I would like to think that style and comfort are at the forefront of the selection process. But let's face it; that can mean something different for each person. I believe most choose a vacation rental that either reflects a bit of their personal style -- sometimes a better version of what their home is like -- or choose a place that is stylistically opposite to their home. This second choice is the one that makes you really feel like you have gone somewhere different.