What to ask before purchasing a garden product

When teaching how to solve plant disease problems, I spend about 20% of the time talking about disease control compared to 80% or more of the time on insect control. That's because disease control issues are so much easier to solve when they occasionally pop up in the organic program.

Plant diseases are all about microbiotic activity being out of balance. When microbes are out of whack, pathogens create problems. When the microbes are in their proper proportions, pathogens such as rhizoctonia, pythium, fusarium, etc., function in a positive way. That's why the toxic chemical disease control products like Bayleton and Daconil don't work very well _ especially long term. They indiscriminately kill the good guys as well as the bad, throwing things further out of balance.

Most plant diseases can be solved by improving the soil to a healthy condition.

All organic products in Basic Organic Program help control disease to some degree because they all help improve the soil. When soil is healthy, plants are healthy. In healthy soil and healthy plants, there is a never-ending microscopic war being waged between the good and bad microorganisms ? and the good guys win. Disease problems are simply situations where the microorganisms have gotten out of balance.