What to do if your house floods

PHILADELPHIA - Floods are the most common natural disaster in the United States. And climate change is projected to make the problem worse: Future floods are expected to be bigger and more frequent.

Property owners in New Jersey and Delaware face some of the highest risks in the nation for flooding over the next few decades, according to First Street Foundation. The nonprofit, focusing on flood risk research, says that's thanks to rising temperatures in the atmosphere and oceans causing hurricanes to reach further north.

If your house floods, no matter it happens, you can rest assured you're not the only one dealing with this. Here's what to do about it.

Does my insurance cover it?

Here's the reality: If you have one inch of water in your home, fixing the damage can cost about $27,000, says the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Flood insurance can help. Experts recommend buying flood insurance if you own a home, no matter where you live. More than 20% of flood claims come from properties outside high-risk flood zones, FEMA reports, and most homeowners and renters insurance doesn't cover flood damage.