What would your walls say about your decor?

What if your walls could talk? What would they say about you? Would they be a dead giveaway of the last time you decorated your home? There are all sorts of ways to update a home or give a much-needed makeover. Sometimes we live with wall color or wall technique that immediately reveal when a room was last designed, because it was a marked trend during a specific period of time. If a wall finish is not quite right, you can move the furniture around and around, but the room will never feel right. Walls are what envelop you and support any interior design choices you make. This is why it is important to consider all the possibilities before you start.

Moldings date back to Roman times. Moldings were often painted in residential architecture to build in architectural character where there was none. Today, simply installing crown molding, a chair-rail and a substantial baseboard can change the entire character of a plain room to one of opulence.