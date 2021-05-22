What's the difference between annuals, biennials or perennials?

Question: Can you help me remember the difference between annuals and perennials? For some reason, I have it in my mind that a perennial is a plant that I have to keep planting and an annual is a one that replaces itself annually. I know that is wrong, but how do I remember it correctly?

Answer: Have you ever had to make an annual payment for something like your taxes or membership dues in a club? You make the annual payment once each year. You have to plant annual plants once each year, too. A perennial is something that happens over and over again, and perennial garden plants come back each year over and over again. So, what do you think biennial plants are? They are plants that live for two years.

Let's start at the beginning. True annual plants have short lives. They make colorful displays because they need to produce as many flowers as they can as fast as they can because they are going to die at the end of the summer. A few annuals, such as pansies, do prefer cooler weather and will do better in spring or fall plantings. Annual plants are actually trying to produce as many seeds as possible, so we will sometimes need to remove dying flowers by deadheading to prevent seed production and promote more flowers.