When decorating, focus on a focal point

A large piece of furniture such as a chest or tallboy dresser is also an effective way to create an interesting focal point.

Putting wallpaper on one wall in a unique pattern is another way to create an exciting focal point.

A grouping of art or mirrors can create a focal point.

Trimming out an opening such as a doorway or window with millwork is a way of creating a focal point.

Drapery can be used to build up a window or doorway as a focal point. Use a valance or pelmet.

Pairings of furniture -- a console and mirror; a credenza and art; a settee and framed prints -- can be arranged as focal points.

Televisions have had quite a "coming out" from closets, armoires and entertainment units to reveal themselves in their updated flat-screen form as sleek status symbols on their own.

When appropriate, you can make the ceiling a focal point by painting it a different color, adding an architectural feature such as a medallion or simply adding a unique light fixture.