White kitchens always come back in vogue

--One way to change the look is by tackling the walls. White looks beautiful with almost any color. You can either paint the walls a nice soft mint green for a fresh garden feeling, or energize the vibe by painting the walls a bright orange color, or choosing a wallpaper with a great motif of your choice.

--When paired with wood and stone, white kitchen are warms and create a classic combination. When accented in black, white kitchens create a very graphic and dramatic duo. The key is to use the black in small doses. For example, using black for a specific location such as the cabinetry for an island, or for the legs of a table or chairs. Black also looks great on countertops, but is a bit maintenance-intense because you can see most every crumb.

Add an industrial touch to your all white kitchen by adding chrome or metal shelving for stacking your utensils. Also a great industrial add on are metal warehouse lighting fixtures over an island or cooktop. A stainless steel hood over the cooktop also works at giving the kitchen a punch.

--Subway tiles have been in style for over 100 years. Today, subway tiles are made in classic white, but also in a wide variety of tones for a splash of color. They have also been enhanced with stainless steel, glass and even mother of pearl for a creative twist on a classic look.