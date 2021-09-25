White kitchens always come back in vogue

White kitchens never go out of style. It seems every decade or so the famous All White Kitchen comes around voguing. Those that love all white kitchens are thrilled, and those who don't often criticize them for being monochromatic and boring. White kitchens are generally bright, tend to look bigger, are great for every season, and complement every style of decor.
In an all white kitchen, any accents stand out better. Accent tiles, marble, granite or quartz countertops are highlighted against an all white background. Any knobs or pulls will also stand out when placed on white cabinets. All white kitchens are versatile, because they can change easily. Here are some ideas to help update your classic or outdated all white kitchen.
--Shelves over closed upper cabinets are trending right now. Inspired by working kitchens seen in restaurants and hotels, open shelving is a great and easy way to stack dishes, glassware, pots and pans, and even groceries such as canned and boxed goods. Open shelving makes goods easy to reach, but beware -- it takes a great deal or organization and housekeeping to keep shelves from looking cluttered.
--Waterfall countertops are high on most homeowners' and renovators' lists. These countertops meet a vertical piece of the same stone for an almost seamless transition, which creates the side of the cabinet. This continuous counter treatment makes counters look longer, and has a more contemporary feel.
--One way to change the look is by tackling the walls. White looks beautiful with almost any color. You can either paint the walls a nice soft mint green for a fresh garden feeling, or energize the vibe by painting the walls a bright orange color, or choosing a wallpaper with a great motif of your choice.
--When paired with wood and stone, white kitchen are warms and create a classic combination. When accented in black, white kitchens create a very graphic and dramatic duo. The key is to use the black in small doses. For example, using black for a specific location such as the cabinetry for an island, or for the legs of a table or chairs. Black also looks great on countertops, but is a bit maintenance-intense because you can see most every crumb.
Add an industrial touch to your all white kitchen by adding chrome or metal shelving for stacking your utensils. Also a great industrial add on are metal warehouse lighting fixtures over an island or cooktop. A stainless steel hood over the cooktop also works at giving the kitchen a punch.
--Subway tiles have been in style for over 100 years. Today, subway tiles are made in classic white, but also in a wide variety of tones for a splash of color. They have also been enhanced with stainless steel, glass and even mother of pearl for a creative twist on a classic look.
White kitchens and white appliances are here to stay. While true that they are a bit basic, it is all in the treatment of all other details that can make an ordinary kitchen into an extraordinary placed in your home.
Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Fla.
