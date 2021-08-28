Why are you hiring an interior designer?

In each decision, an interior design professional studies each item, their color, texture, dimensions and their proportions in relation to the space around them. Of course, then the professional also considers the aesthetics of each item and forecasts their appeal to the client, based on the clients' requests, design meetings and magazines. Clients then have the prerogative of approving or requesting a re-selection of certain items. This is but one advantage of hiring an interior designer. A knowledgeable designer will always give you the best version of your design vision or description.

When hiring an interior designer, you are hiring them for their knowledge, experience and vision or style. Trusting them is part of the ying and yang of a client-designer relationship. A client has to vocalize enough of their likes and dislikes to give the designer insight into their lifestyle, and the designer has the know-how in processing that information. This is what they have been trained to do.