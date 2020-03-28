With toilet paper in short supply, Americans are snapping up water-spraying bidets

CHICAGO - Liz Smiley's bidet, a toilet paper alternative that sprays a cleaning stream of water, took a bit of getting used to, but now she says she wishes she had switched sooner.

"You just feel cleaner," said Smiley, 45, of Chicago.

Long a punchline among Americans, the bidet (bih-DAY) is finally getting some respect due to coronavirus-related concerns about toilet paper shortages. On Amazon, a few popular models are sold out, and the Brooklyn bidet-maker Tushy said in an email that sales are 10 times higher than before the coronavirus. Tushy is taking preorders for April 20 shipping on two models, and increasing production.

Among the bidets available online were the portable Tushy Travel and a range of highly rated models on Amazon. Prices and configurations vary widely, with some bidets taking the form of toilet seat replacements, and others operating as attachments or simple hand-operated sprayers.

Bidets reduce the need for toilet paper, which is generally used just for drying.

In recent weeks, concerns about the availability of toilet paper have grown, with frustrated shoppers posting photos of empty store shelves on social media.