Without replacing the doorjamb, install a new door

Dear James: The frame around my wood front door is in good condition, but the door itself is shot. To save a few bucks, is it possible to just replace the door and in the existing frame? -- Cammy G.

Dear Cammy: Your situation is not uncommon because the door itself usually gets the most wear. It also is often constructed of many pieces, which get loose. This allows it to absorb moisture and deteriorate. It can actually be more work to install a new door instead of a prehung one, but it will save you some money, if you do not count your time.

They key to making this a successful project is accurate measurements. After the old door is removed, measure across the diagonal of the door frame opening to make sure it is square. If it is not, you will need a frame with a prehung door. If it is reasonably square, measure the thickness, height and width of the frame opening.

Hopefully, your old door was a standard size that most builders use. Select a new door that is as close as possible in size to the existing door. None of the dimensions of the new door should be smaller than the existing door. An edge of a door can always be trimmed down, but it is extremely difficult to add to the size.