Your childhood bedroom staples are now trendy dorm decor

Remember the joy of decorating your room as a child? You took control of what was on the walls and your bedspread. In adulthood, you've likely sent your kids off to college with some swanky dorm decor.

But if you want to send them some trendy items to add as they begin classes, House Beautiful has some news. Many of the items you loved in your bedroom are now back in style.

"It's no surprise we're circling back to everything from the dreamy canopy bed that made you feel like actual royalty to loads of pastels. Even collages and posters in the form of elevated mood boards and framed art pieces are cool again," the magazine said.

Here are a few dorm decorations that are back in style for college life in 2021.

String lights

Also known as fairy lights or twinkle lights, string lights are a good way to add coziness to a room. You don't always have to stick to the holiday-light style, either.

"Decorative string lights also come in many different designs, including vintage-looking Edison bulbs, sleek orbs, and even lantern-shaped lights," Better Homes & Gardens said.

Posters