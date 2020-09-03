Advice Goddess 9/3

Depressing as all this twisted sisterhood stuff surely seems, an inclination to behave a certain way isn't a mandate. So, if you'd prefer to be the sort of woman who acts in her friend's best interests, you can be. However, the reality is we often think we know what's best for somebody else, especially when we believe they're harming themselves. In fact, a person sometimes needs to go a bit wrong to get right again.

When (and if) what they're doing ultimately proves unsatisfying, they'll stop. Telling them to stop can actually be counterproductive, even if you feel sure you have their best interests at heart. Research by psychologist Jack Brehm finds that telling people what they should do seems to make them rebel and do exactly the opposite, like by continuing to do whatever they'd been doing, but louder and harder.

A more effective technique -- one that's proved successful in addiction treatment -- is "motivational interviewing." It starts with asking a person what they value deeply and ultimately want (romantically, in this case). After they reflect on that and answer, ask them how whatever they're currently doing, whatever behavior they're engaging in, aligns with their values and goals.