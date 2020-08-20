Advice Goddess

Evolutionary psychologist Aaron Sell, who researches anger, explains that it is one of a few emotions that serves to regulate not just our behavior but also that of others (as do shame and sadness). When we express sadness, for example, like by sobbing, it evokes empathy in others, which makes them want to reach out and give us a hug and maybe even let us use their shoulder as a substitute for snotty Kleenex.

Sell calls anger a "recalibrational emotion" and explains that it functions as a bargaining tool for us to negotiate for better treatment. When we notice that another person doesn't place enough value on our "welfare" (meaning our interests, our well-being), anger rises up in us, motivating us to take action to get the other person to correct -- that is, recalibrate -- the imbalance, to treat us better.

Anger does its recalibrational work -- that is, incentivizes better treatment -- through two tactics, explains Sell: the potential for the angry person to inflict costs (sometimes just through the scary ugliness of aggression) or to withdraw benefits (such as the various social and emotional perks of being somebody's friend). Either of these tactics suggests to the person doing the short shrifting that they'll be worse off if they continue to put too little weight on the angry person's interests, and this can motivate them to mend their selfish, neglectful ways.