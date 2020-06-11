Advice Goddess

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Smells Like Quarantine Spirit

I started seeing a guy right before quarantine. In fact, we've broken quarantine a lot to be together at his place. I really like him, but I'm worried because our entire relationship has taken place indoors (watching movies, playing video games, sex). We have no experience together in real life, and maybe I don't know the real him. What if we go to dinner and he's rude to the wait staff? How can I figure out what kind of person he is when we can't go to places where we engage with other people?

--Worried

You see who people are when they're tested. That's why fiction is filled with knights going off on a decades-long perilous quest for the Holy Grail as opposed to briefly looking behind the couch for the Apple TV remote.

However, you don't have to wait till restaurants reopen to get a sense of whether this dude's a good guy or some Mr. Complainypants McMantoddler. And frankly, restaurant encounters are a pretty low bar for revealing character. Most people trying to make a good impression (and especially sociopathic douchesicles) know to contain themselves, genteelly waving their server over rather than yelling across the restaurant, "Yo, waitslave!"